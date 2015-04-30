© alexskopje dreamstime.com

Orbotech's CFO steps down

Orbotech's Chief Financial Officer, Doron Abramovitch, has decided to leave the company in the coming months to pursue other interests.

Asher Levy, Chief Executive Officer, stated: "On behalf of the Company, and personally, I would like to wish Doron well for the future and to thank him for his contribution over the last four years, during which he played an instrumental role in the growth of the Company and its operational and profitability profile."



Doron Abramovitch will continue to serve in his role at Orbotech to support an orderly transition until his successor has been appointed and is fully on board.