GlobalStar joins forces with PartMiner

PartMiner Inc., the leading interactive content and commerce solutions provider for electronic components, today announced that the entire team from GlobalStar Electronics will be joining forces with PartMiner.

Greg Smith, President of GlobalStar, said: "PartMiner's unparalleled combination of content, BoM-management software, and worldwide sourcing infrastructure will enable my team to grow their sales exponentially."



Steve Codispodo, President of PartMiner Direct, also announced that Greg Smith will become President-PartMiner West. "We are pleased that Greg and his team will be joining PMD's existing staff, also located in Aliso Viejo, to better serve customers in Southern California and Mexico."



Chris Meyer, CEO of PartMiner Inc., explained that "because PartMiner's sales have been growing by more than 50% so far in 2006, we need the sales and service capability that GlobalStar's talented workforce brings. This is one more element in PartMiner's strategy to become the premier solutions provider serving manufacturers of electronic products worldwide."