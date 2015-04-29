© yuriy chaban dreamstime.com

Schweizer increases Q1 revenues by 11%

Schweizer Electronic AG increased it's Q1 revenues by 11 percent to a record amount of more than 30 million euro

Schweizer Electronic's turnover increase of 11 percent to EUR 30.9 million during the company's first quarter of 2015.



The turnover which was achieved through the Asian partner network also showed a positive trend with a total amount of EUR 3.1 million, thus increasing by 34 percent against the previous year's period (2014: EUR 2.3 million).



Sales with the automotive segment increased by 18 percent to EUR 23.6 million compared to EUR 20.0 million the year before. Products from the company's innovation portfolio power electronics, embedding and system cost reduction contributed with 50 percent to total sales figures against 45 percent in 2014.



The result before interest and tax (EBIT) amounted to EUR 2.5 million (previous year EUR 2.9 million), which is a decline of EUR 0.4 million against last year.



Order income amounted to EUR 28.5 million and the order backlog was EUR 116.5 million at the end of the first quarter, both declining against last year's period.