Another major investment at Season Group

EMS-provider Season Group is implementing Aegis FactoryLogix as its key MES tool across all its manufacturing sites.

Having made significant investments in hardware improvements in 2014, Season Group has turned its focus onto its control system. The investment in Aegis FactoryLogix is Season Group’s largest single software investment to date.



Outlining the reason for the investment, Carl Hung, President and COO, stated “This system will complement existing Quality Management Systems and bring tangible benefits to our business. Whilst the investment cost is significant, we expect to see financial payback very quickly – whilst providing major benefits for our customers. Just as importantly, as we expand our operations internationally (and more customers have products running at more than one site) it allows us to have common controls across those sites and to more easily compare quality performance”.



The site chosen to be the first to implement the FactoryLogix system within the Group is the UK facility in Havant. Speaking about the benefits of the system, Mike Caws, Manufacturing Manager said “Factory Logix will enable us to bring together current manufacturing working procedures under one system, providing enhanced routing control over manufacturing cycles, improved levels of traceability, real time product status and performance data, all without compromising flexibility.”



The implementation of this system is underway in UK and will roll out to all sites during the first half of 2015.