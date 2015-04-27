© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

AWS wins automotive business at Slovakia facility

An unnamed 'major Tier 1' automotive manufacturer has contracted AWS for volume manufacture of its assemblies and systems at its CEE facility in Slovakia.

“We have won several significant automotive programs recently”, comments AWS CEO Paul Deehan, “which has led to very fast growth at our Namestovo facility in Slovakia. The latest deal is for LED lighting products that go into high end vehicles, so the business is both high volume and high quality.”



AWS has continued to invest and grow the Namestovo plant to take advantage of such opportunities with Tier 1 auto suppliers benefiting from low cost manufacturing closer to their end user factories than South East Asia.



Adds Deehan: “We expect to see a large amount of business – both from the automotive sector and elsewhere – reshoring to Europe as customers understand that it is possible to combine high quality and efficient cost models as long as you choose the correct manufacturing partner.”