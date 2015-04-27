© robwilson39 dreamstime.com

IAR Systems appoints Chief Operating Officer

IAR Systems has appointed Mats Ullström as Chief Operating Officer, COO.

“IAR Systems has successfully changed its business model in recent years and now it’s time to enter the next phase for further growth,” says Stefan Skarin, CEO, IAR Systems. “Establishing Mats Ullström as COO is a solid choice to maintain and reinforce the strengths of our unique offering. This appointment also strengthens my ambition as CEO to focus and engage myself and the company even more in the exciting opportunities that the embedded market will face today and tomorrow.”



“In the role as Chief Operating Officer, I will be able to make good use of my long company background and my product knowledge,” says Mats Ullström, Chief Operating Officer, IAR Systems. “The main focus for me is to accelerate our efforts in broadening and extending our products and services. I am really excited about this opportunity and look forward to work even closer with our CEO and our customers and partners.”



Mats Ullström has been with IAR Systems since 2001. Previously, he held the position of Business Unit Manager for IAR Embedded Workbench, and has been Product Director during the last years. He will from now on combine the role of Product Director with the new COO role.