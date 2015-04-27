© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

Natel and OnCore completes merger

Natel Engineering and OnCore Manufacturing have completed its previously announced merger of the companies. The new company will become one of the largest EMS companies in North America.

The company will be headquartered in Chatsworth, CA. Sudesh Arora, Chief Executive Officer and President of Natel, will become the CEO and President of the merged company. Sajjad Malik, CEO of OnCore, will join the management team as Executive Vice President.



Natel and OnCore will together offer a full suite of product realization services from conceptual product design services, microelectronic devices, to tailored manufacturing solutions for large and complex systems.



“We now have the ability to accelerate our customer’s time-to-market requirements due to our expanded capabilities from engineering product design to interconnect solutions to microelectronics capabilities to integrated complex box builds,” said Mr. Malik.



“We are very excited about the strategic merger of our companies. Together our combined solution offerings will allow us to fulfill more of our customers’ product commercialization and life cycle requirements differentiating us as their EMS partner of choice,” said Mr. Arora.