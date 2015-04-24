© ratheon

Jenoptik gets in on Patriot deal

The Jenoptik Defense & Civil Systems division will provide mobile power generators to US company Raytheon for the Patriot Air and Missile Defense system.

The overall order should be completed probably within the year 2015. Jenoptik will provide the power supply for the Patriot Advanced Capability (PAC)-3 systems, as well as the associated spare parts packages and test equipment. The Jenoptik power generators will supply the radar and launchers of the Patriot system with electrical power. The defense missile systems are intended for use by an undisclosed customer. Raytheon and Jenoptik agreed on not disclosing the order value.



“For us, this order represents another milestone in the many years of partnership between Raytheon and Jenoptik”, said Jenoptik President & CEO Michael Mertin. “We are convinced that this will allow us to continue writing the success story of the Patriot system with our innovative products, including as part of future sales opportunities.”



“Raytheon looks forward to continuing its meaningful partnership with Jenoptik well into the future. This effort underscores our ongoing commitment to deepen existing, and develop new, partnerships with German industry“, said Ralph Acaba, vice president of Integrated Air and Missile Defense at Raytheon’s Integrated Defense Systems business.