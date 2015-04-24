© adam121 dreamstime.com

Plexus ups its second quarter profit

EMS-provider Plexus had a solid second quarter for the fiscal year of 2015. The company's revenue hit the midpoint of the guidance which means it increased with about 17% from the same quarter in 2014.

Plexus revenues amounted to USD 651 millions during the company's second quarter of 2015, up from USD 557.6 million during the same quarter last year.



The company's operating margin ended up at 4.5% in the second quarter 2015, compared to 3.4% for the comparable quarter last year.



Gross profit for the second quarter 2015 amounted to USD 59.7 million compared to USD 52.8 million during the same period last year.



Net income for the second quarter 2015 amounted to USD 23.5 million and increase from the comparable quarter last year of USD 18.5 million.



Dean Foate, Chairman, President and CEO, commented, "Our fiscal second quarter revenue was above the midpoint of our guidance and up approximately 17% from the comparable quarter last year. While we guided sequential contraction in our Networking/Communications and Healthcare/Life Sciences sectors, both outperformed our expectations due to better than anticipated end-market demand. Our fiscal third quarter 2015 revenue guidance of USD 670 to USD 700 million suggests a 5% sequential increase at the midpoint of the range. "