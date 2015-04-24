© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Hitachi selects Quake Global as a partner for M2M

Quake Global, a provider of mobile communication devices for M2M markets, has reached an agreement with Hitachi to supply a variety of telecommunications solutions for Hitachi’s Construction Machinery deployed worldwide.

“The variety of products that QUAKE is delivering to Hitachi is the next step in the evolution of communication devices that combine multiple network architectures into a single device that can communicate from virtually anywhere around the world. With the ability to locate, monitor, and control equipment, combined with the ability to process large data, the Hitachi product family enables Hitachi to continue to innovate in the creation of intelligent machinery,” stated Polina Braunstein, President and CEO of Quake Global.