© ljupco smokovski dreamstime.com

OSI Systems receives $27 Million contract for RTT baggage system

OSI Systems' security division, Rapiscan Systems, has received a contract valued at USD 27 million to provide multiple units of the RTT 110 (Real Time Tomography) explosives detection system to Leonardo da Vinci - Fiumicino Airport.

The RTT's design enables baggage to be screened at high speed, allowing the RTT to be installed "in-line" within an airport's existing baggage handling network without slowing that system down.



Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems CEO, commented: "We are pleased with the selection of Rapiscan's RTT high-speed, checked-baggage screening solution for use at such a prestigious airport. We believe that RTT offers significant value to European and other international airports as they upgrade their screening infrastructure to handle both passenger growth and compliance with the EU's standard 3 regulatory requirements."



The RTT employs a proprietary, solid-state approach to create high-resolution, 3-D imaging.