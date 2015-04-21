© maria simonova dreamstime.com

Universal Robots doubles revenue and profit in 2014

Danish robot manufacturer Universal Robots experienced rapid growth during 2014; revenues increased 70 percent reaching more than EUR 29.2 million with profit more than doubling to EUR 4.15 million.

Universal Robots is on track to meet the goal of doubling turnover each year in the period from 2014 to 2017. CEO Enrico Krog Iversen is pleased that Universal Robots has been able to sustain the high, profitable growth in 2014:



"The first quarter of 2015 is also off to a great start, promising another year of strong growth. This year, we focus on creating volume in the sales of our new small table-top robot UR3, which was received with overwhelming interest by industry at our launches at trade shows in Shanghai and Chicago in March, and this week at the Hannover Fair."



Management at Universal Robots maintains its strategic plan of targeting one billion DKK (EUR 134.04 million) in revenue in the 2017 financial statements. Which the company aims to achieve by investing in the development of new products as well as the marketing and sales of these.



The company informs that numerous new regional offices will open in 2015, including the Mid-West and West Coast regions of the U.S., in South America, as well as in several European locations, ensuring that sales and technical support is always available in the same time zone.



"We hired 50 new employees during 2014. In 2015, we expect to add an additional 50 new colleagues, divided between the head office in Odense and our regional offices," says Enrico Krog Iversen.