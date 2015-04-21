© photodynamx dreamstime.com

SPI acquires JK Lasers

The laser manufacturer SPI Lasers, a member of the TRUMPF Group, is to acquire the company JK Lasers with effect from April 15, 2015.

JK Lasers, until now a member of the GSI Group, has more than 40 years of experience in laser development, along with almost 100 employees and annual sales of EUR 17.6 million. The company's core competence is in fiber lasers with outputs from 100 watts to 4 kilowatts, as well as combiners for joining laser sources and other beam guidance components. The most important target groups of JK Lasers include machine manufacturers for laser cutting applications and for additive manufacturing.



JK Lasers is based in Rugby, UK, only a few hours' drive away from the headquarters of SPI Lasers in Southampton. Rugby will act as an additional production and development center for fiber lasers and optical components – the combined expertise and product focus areas complement each other in many respects.