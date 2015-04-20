© edhar yralaits dreamstime.com

PartnerTech signs framework agreement with Picadeli AB

PartnerTech and Picadeli AB, a provider of self-service salads in grocery shops in Sweden, have signed a framework agreement regarding the industrialisation and manufacture of Picadeli’s new refrigerated counter.

The cooperation between PartnerTech and Picadeli began in 2014 regarding the further development of the product and adapting it for serial production. The agreement now signed encompasses PartnerTech’s collective expertise in product development and production in electronics, mechanics and systems integration. Initially, production will mainly be conducted at PartnerTech’s unit in Åtvidaberg, Sweden, although PartnerTech’s other units around the world will also be involved. The first revenues and deliveries under the agreement are expected in the second quarter of 2015.



Ragnar Landin, CEO of Picadeli AB says “After three years of innovation and technological development, we are very pleased to be launching the refrigerated self-service salad counter of the future. The combination of technical and practical solutions is unique for the category and the refrigerated counter will represent top quality in terms of both innovation and cooling performance. PartnerTech has been an important partner in the development process and we are happy to now continue our cooperation with regard to production. We are very pleased with the partnership and PartnerTech’s knowledge and production capacity enable continued rapid expansion with the new counter.”



Leif Thorwaldsson, President and CEO of PartnerTech AB says “We are very pleased with the fact that our earlier cooperation now has led to Picadeli AB choosing to outsource the production of its new refrigerated counter to PartnerTech. We have extensive experience of developing, industrializing and manufacturing technologically advanced systems, which has been decisive for Picadeli. We believe the Picadeli concept has considerable growth potential and are proud to be involved in its development.”