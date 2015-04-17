© yury shirokov dreamstime.com

Stadium drives M2M Designs in Shanghai

In support of a wider company strategy to develop the design-led technology business, Stadium Group has opened an R&D Centre in Shanghai’s Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park.

The Shanghai Regional Design Centre (RDC) will initially focus on research and development in Wireless M2M connectivity for global OEM products in automotive, medical, security and other growing vertical markets. Driven by the Internet of Things (IoT) that continues to stimulate demand, the M2M space is forecast for high growth.



Tony McFadden, Managing Director Stadium United Wireless commented: “The Shanghai RDC is an exciting move for Stadium that both strengthens our wireless capabilities and gives us access into new markets. We have recruited a highly experienced team including design engineers and field application engineers, specialized in wireless, RF and M2M technology. The RDC features a working laboratory with the necessary equipment and processes in place to deliver high quality design and test solutions.”



China is one of the fastest growing markets for IoT applications and is forecast to be the largest growth market for M2M solutions over the next 5 years. The Chinese Ministry of Information and Technology estimates China’s IoT market will hit 500 billion yuan ($80.3 billion) by 2015, then double to 1 trillion yuan ($166 billion) by 2020.