April 16, 2015
Dutch Viapaq Group acquires Finnish Tepcomp
Dutch electronics company, Viapaq Group, is acquiring Finland-based Tepcomp, an EMS provider specialised in lighting, medical and industrial applications.
Combined with its recent acquisition of Elekno Finland (an LED technology specialist) Viapaq Group further expands its product portfolio and development capability in lighting applications.
The manufacturing footprint of Tepcomp, with sites in Finland and Estonia complements Viapaq Group’s existing operational set up in France, Italy and Finland. It gives the Group access to manufacturing capabilities stretching from prototyping to high volume manufacturing and manual assembly.
Paul Sandberg, CEO of the Viapaq Group: “based on our DNA to deliver the highest quality and standards through our 60 year history in the automotive industry we can offer the lighting industry differentiated, locally engineered high-quality electronic components such as LED boards, LED drivers and Controls. Sandberg continues, “we believe electronics are becoming more and more important for the development and production of LED lighting solutions. To capture the full innovation potential that LED is bringing to the lighting market and its customers, it is crucial to have access to local competences in order to develop and market complete intelligent lighting systems.’
Pekka Leppälä, Tepcomp’s CEO, is excited by the opportunity to join the Viapaq Group: ‘Joining Viapaq Group will further bolster our position in the market, our ability to invest and enable us to better serve our customers with an extended proposition. I see great value in combining both company’s strengths’. Pekka Leppälä will join the Viapaq Group’s management team and assume the role of Managing Director of Viapaq in Finland, part of this role is to continue to lead Tepcomp.
