© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Nordic Industries invests in Yamaha technology

The Swedish EMS has signed an agreement with Core-EMT for the supply of Yamaha's new Z:LEX Series YSM-20, which will be installed in July 2015.

Two Yamaha's state-of-the-art YSM-20 from the Z:LEX Series will be installed beginning of July 2015. The Z-LEX series is offering a high production performance of 128'000 components per hour while maintaining a high standard for production flexibility. It also provides a solution for a high feeder count, enabling “common setups” for producing multiple different products with a higher efficiency.



"For Nordic Industries, it is the time to invest in a new technology which is provided by Yamaha Z:LEX Series YSM-20. Previously, it has not been possible to do configurations on a machine because the cost was too high. Today, we invest in equipment that we can easily and at low cost upgrade in the future" says Håkan Svensson, CEO of Nordic Industries.