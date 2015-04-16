© marcin kempski dreamstime.com

Nokia exploring options for its HERE business

Nokia has confirmed that it has initiated a review of strategic options, including a potential divestment, for its HERE business.

Nokia has also announced a proposed combination with Alcatel-Lucent. The Board of Directors of Nokia believes this is the right moment to assess the position of HERE within the proposed new Nokia business.



The review of HERE is on-going and it may or may not result in any transaction.