Ebm-papst invests EUR 4.5 million in Hungary

The Hungarian subsidiary of Germany's ebm-papst – Papst Hungary – will invest some EUR 4.5 million in its Vecsés facility.

The investment will materialise in a new production hall as well as a warehouse, the investment will also create 300 new positions, according to a report in CIJJournal.



Construction is estimated to be completed during the fall of 2015. During the second phase, Papst Hungary will build another 5'000 square-meter of production space, the report concludes.