Rutronik24 expands European network

Rutronik Elektronische Bauelemente GmbH is expanding its Rutronik24 sales presence with dedicated support teams for Great Britain, Italy, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

"Many companies have a large catalog. We also offer real support and orientation assistance from component selection to delivery, providing a clear overview of all orders", explains Tilo Rollwa, Director e-commerce at Rutronik. "This has already convinced many companies in Germany. This is why we are now also available locally with a personal contact in Italy, France, Great Britain, Switzerland and the BeNeLux region. Our goal is to have a global presence with Rutronik24 just as we do with Rutronik. In the meantime, customers from all around the world are already using Rutronik24 through the website Rutronik24.com."