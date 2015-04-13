© evertiq

Provertha receives UL approval for cable assembly

Provertha has received UL approval for its production facilities for cable assemblies, somewhat of a necessity for global marketing and sales, especially in the US and Canada.

Only products tested by the Underwriters Laboratories (UL) according to current US product safety requirements are allowed to show the UL sign. UL certified products enjoy good reputation by end users and authorities as well as insurance companies.



“UL certification for our cable assembly underlines again the high quality of our products“, says Marco Staib, Product Manager at Provertha. “The UL label expands the application and marketing possibilities of our high quality and reliability cable product offering throughout the world.”