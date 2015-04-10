© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Airbus marketing head appointed to lead Airbus Helicopters

Airbus Group has appointed Chris Emerson, a veteran Airbus Group executive, as President and Chief Executive of Airbus Helicopters Inc. effective June 1.

Emerson will also serve as head of Airbus Helicopters North America Region, which includes oversight of both the U.S. subsidiary and Airbus Helicopters Canada.



In his new roles Emerson will replace Marc Paganini, who has accepted a new assignment with Airbus Group as head of Special Projects. Paganini has headed Airbus Helicopters Inc., the Grand Prairie, Texas-based subsidiary of Airbus Group Inc., since January 2003.



Emerson is currently Senior Vice President, Head of Marketing with Airbus in Toulouse, France. Previously he was Head of Airbus Future Programmes & Product Strategy, where he was responsible for producing the Airbus Global Market Forecast and setting policy direction for current and future programs.



"Chris is a talented young executive who has had a big impact on Airbus Group from its inception and in every subsequent post," said Allan McArtor, Chairman and CEO of Airbus Group Inc. "He is inheriting the leadership of a strong company that has been the leader in the U.S. commercial helicopter market for more than decade. We are confident Chris will continue and enhance the growth of Airbus Helicopters in North America."