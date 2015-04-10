© mariusz szachowski dreamstime.com

OSI Systems receives order for explosives detection systems

OSI Systems' security division, Rapiscan Systems, has been awarded an order valued at approximately USD 11 million from a customer to provide multiple units of Rapiscan System's RTT 110 (Real Time Tomography) explosives detection system.

Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems CEO, commented: "We look forward to providing this customer with an EDS solution based on RTT technology, which offers a generation leap in design, performance and reliability, utilizing its innovative stationary gantry design."



The RTT has passed the European Civil Aviation Conference's (ECAC) HBS EDS Standard 3 threat detection requirement.