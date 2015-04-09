© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

Park Electrochemical names Mark Esquivel as VP-Aerospace

Park Electrochemical has appointed Mark Esquivel as vice president-Aerospace of the corporation and president of Park Aerospace Technologies Corp.

Mr. Esquivel was also appointed as President of the Company’s Park Aerospace Technologies Corp. aerospace advanced composite materials, parts and assemblies manufacturing and design business unit located in Newton, Kansas.



In these positions, Mr. Esquivel will report to Brian Shore, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Park Electrochemical Corp. Mr. Esquivel will continue to serve as President of the Company’s Tin City Aircraft Works, Inc. aerospace design and development subsidiary also located in Newton, Kansas.



Mr. Esquivel was Vice President of Aerospace Composite Parts of Park Aerospace Technologies Corp. from March 2012 to the present and President of Park Aerospace Technologies Corp. from June 2010 to March 2012.