© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

Modular Automation expands in Shannon, Ireland

Modular Automation grows from strength to strength and announces a EUR 2 million expansion plan with 30 new jobs for it's facility in Shannon, Ireland.

The project will result in the delivery of an Automation Innovation Centre which will generate about 30 new positions to be filled. The new centre will deliver automation and robotics solutions for Modular Automation’s customer base.



Modular are currently operating from a 25'000 square-feet factory at Smithstown Industrial estate in Shannon, the expansion will add an additional 22'000 square-feet. Construction is expected to commence in May with final completion in late 2015.



“Our business is experiencing incredible growth, in the last 2 years we grew our team by 50%, and we now employ 94 people. We want to maintain this momentum and to support this we plan to recruit a further 30 high skilled engineering positions over the next 2 years,” said Commercial Director, Martin Dolan.