Spain sets the bar for electronics reuse in Europe

Spain has approved of a new law regarding Electrical and Electronic Equipment Waste (WEEE), the new law – Royal Decree 110/2015 – includes goals for reuse starting in 2017.

Starting in 2017, the new Spanish Royal Decree requires 2% of large household appliances and 3% of IT equipment to be prepared for reuse. The targets will rise to 3% and 4% respectively from 2018, reports Rreuse, an organisation and network for companies active in reuse, repair and recycling.



Another addition to this legislation is that resellers of electrical appliances – with a retail space of more than 400 square meters – must accept used products for free when a customer purchases a new product from the same category. Smaller products such as mobile phones must be accepted without the consumer having to buy a new one, according to the European Recycling Platform.