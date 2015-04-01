© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Gigatronik expands with sitronic as a manufacturing partner

Car manufacturers are increasingly placing complex and considerably more comprehensive orders with their development partners.

For this reason, Gigatronik has invested in expanding its partner network. As part of a strategic partnership, Gigatronik and sitronic, a manufacturing service provider, are offering joint development and production of automotive electronics.



"We have been co-operating successfully with sitronic since 2005. Now we have a more intensive, strategic co-operation agreement that enables us to combine our respective skills. This means that we can offer our customers development and production of modern automotive electronics from a single source," Dr.-Ing. Stefan Schwarzkopf, Head of Hardware and Software Development at the Stuttgart site, explains.



This strategic partnership enables Gigatronik and sitronic to link and expand their range of services with precision. Technologies, products and services can be offered to customers from a single source, so as to develop new customer orders that neither company could ever have obtained on its own.



Since the beginning of joint operations in mid-2014, synergies have already been achieved with the customer base, while new projects for joint development and production have been won.