North American PCB sales remain sluggish

Although sales remained sluggish in February, bookings increased over last year, strengthening the book-to-bill ratio on the North American PCB market, according to IPC.

Total North American PCB shipments decreased 1.1 percent in February 2015 from February 2014, bringing year-to-date shipment growth to -1.6 percent. Compared to the previous month, PCB shipments were up 1.2 percent.



PCB bookings increased by 5.1 percent compared to February 2014, improving the year-to-date order growth rate to 0.9 percent. Orders declined 0.7 percent in February compared to the previous month. The North American PCB book-to-bill ratio increased to 1.05 in February.



“Although North American PCB sales continued slightly below last year’s levels in February, bookings strengthened,” said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research, “This increased the book-to-bill ratio,” she added. “The ratio has been in positive territory for the past five months, which is a positive indicator for sales growth in the first half of 2015.”