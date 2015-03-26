© apple

Foxconn to take part in Chinese iPhone trade-in program

American Apple is reportedly planning to launch a trade-in program for its iPhone products in China; this after a similar program strengthen sales in the company's home market.

In a nutshell consumers will be able to bring their older iPhone models to Apple stores in China which will give them credit against the company's products starting March 31. Foxconn Technology Group – one of Apple's manufacturers – will then buy and re-sell the units as part of the program, according to a Bloomberg report citing anonymous sources.



Tim Cook has previously stated that it believes that China is to ready overtake the US as the company's biggest market, and that the company is working to double the number of stores in Greater China by mid 2016, the report continues.



Foxconn and Apple have deep long-lasting ties with each other, and this new program just further cements the relationship. Foxconn will buy the phones, repair the devices – if needed – and then sell them though its own e-commerce sites, the report concludes.