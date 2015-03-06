© andreypopov dreamstime.com

ABB and Johnson Controls to boost collaboration in Singapore

ABB and Johnson Controls has signed a Memorandum of Understanding to intensify collaboration of their offerings for the commercial and industrial facility market in Singapore.

The agreement is the latest development in the long-standing relationship between ABB and Johnson Controls and will provide customers with an expanded product portfolio in a number of important sectors including data centers, oil and gas, commercial, pharmaceutical and manufacturing. Customers will have access to a complete service offering that includes lifecycle management, operational efficiency and performance improvement.



Johan de Villiers, country managing director of ABB in Singapore said, “This new partnership, which is a strong fit in terms of culture and competence, enables us to leverage our individual successes for a more comprehensive customer offering. Through this, we are deepening our commitment to the dynamic needs of the market in Singapore and will create value for customers in new and novel ways.”



Michael Anderton, general manager and managing director of Johnson Controls Building Efficiency Singapore said, “To meet our customers’ increasing expectations, Johnson Controls constantly seeks to provide greater value through its offerings. Partnering with a great company like ABB further strengthens our market leadership in energy-efficient, green and smart solutions for buildings and facilities.”