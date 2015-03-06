© zollner

Zollner invests in dispensing systems from Essemtec

Germany's Zollner Elektronik has recently invested some new dispensing systems and put their trust in Essemtecs’ high speed jet dispenser Scorpion.

After a benchmark test the EMS-provider chose to replace their current dispensing systems. A total of seven Scorpion fully-automatic dispensing systems from Essemtec are now in use at locations in Zandt, Furth im Wald and Altenmarkt/Cham.



"By investing in the new high-performance jet dispenser ‘Scorpion’ for adhesive applications, we are now in a position to meet the increasing market requirements in terms of flexibility and volume. The main reason for purchasing Essemtec machines was the high-speed throughput, which has exceeded our expectations." explains Martin Zistler, Production and Inspection Technologist at Zollner Elektronik AG. The simple user interface eDis, the high dispensing accuracy and repeatability, as well as the high flexibility contribute to an overall positive experience.