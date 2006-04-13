Avago Technologies awards EBV Elektronik

EBV Elektronik, an Avnet Company has been awarded the "Performance Excellence Award 2005" for its outstanding performance in the area of design activities from Avago Technologies.

"We are very proud to receive this award from Avago for our design-win performance. This recognises EBV's technical strategy and the quality of its execution. Supporting our customers with in depth application-know-how is key to our future success and adds value to our customers and manufacturers alike," said Patrick Zammit, President EBV Elektronik." I hereby also want to take the opportunity to thank the Avago team for their dedication and commitment. Without their

outstanding support this success would not have been possible," Zammit concluded.



"EBV's growth in the area of design wins for Avago Technologies in 2005 is quite impressive", said Steffi Kircher, Sales Director Distribution, Avago Technologies. "This outstanding DW performance in a very challenging market place reflects the effectiveness of the EBV organization and the professionalism of the EBV engineers. It prepares the ground for solid resale growth in 2006. On behalf of my entire team I want to congratulate the whole EBV team for this outstanding

performance and thank everybody involved for his personal support."