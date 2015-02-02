Ever heard of ‘Insane Mode’? Tesla Motors has

© youtube dragtimes

Tesla cars have been received ambivalent by the public. Too new, too slow, too electric, too modern, too … well “it’s not a REAL car really, is it?” kind of thing.

And I am one of them. Not that I have anything against electric cars in general (or Tesla in particular). I just want to wait until the technology has matured a bit more. Or … maybe I should just shut up and listen to the people actually driving a Tesla.So; who remembers the Spaceballs Movie? When I first heard of the Tesla P85D Insane Mode, all I could think of was Rick Moranis (Dark Helmet) going from Light-Speed - over Ridiculous Speed - all the way to Ludicrous Speed (and to full stop shortly after that).But watching the compilation video of some people reacting to the ‘Insane Mode’, I am getting in the mood of trying it myself. And, know what?, the best thing about it … it is the quietest acceleration ever.So a word goes out to Mr. Musk. Whatever mode you’re thinking of next, I will check it out. Promise.