Consortium to buy bankrupt Lares Tecno

An Italian industrial consortium, in cooperation with the Italian Abruzzo region, intends to purchase the plant of PCB manufacturer Lares Tecno, which was declared bankrupt a couple of months ago, PCB007.com reports.

The consortium will rent the factory to other companies, which might resume production and rehire Lares Tecno's former workers, 250 of whom currently are receiving a government subsidy, according to PCB007.com.