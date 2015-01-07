© norebbo dreamstime.com

GSPK Circuits acquires Boroughbridge PCB Facility

GSPK Circuits has acquired the Boroughbridge PCB Facility as well as one acre of adjacent land for future development of its PCB manufacturing operations.

Martyn Gibson Operations Director said "This is fabulous news for GSPK Circuits our Customers and employees, this helps give us a sound and secure future and allows us to develop the site in line with our lean manufacturing philosophy, in fact we have already started and its a very exciting time for GSPK Circuits and everyone involved."