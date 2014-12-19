© andreypopov dreamstime.com

Settlement between Smartrac and exceet

Smartrac and exceet today has reached an agreement that resolves the patent infringement litigation initiated by Smartrac against entities of exceet Group in the Netherlands, including exceet Card AG and exceet Card B.V.

Smartrac had sued exceet for infringing its patents related to its wire-embedding technology. With the settlement, exceet confirms the validity of Smartrac’s wire-embedding patents and their relevance for exceet’s products. exceet will stop manufacturing wire-embedding inlays e.g. for AdvanIDe. With this outcome, Smartrac has used its wire-embedding patents to protect its PRELAM products.



Wire-embedding technology is the de-facto standard for the manufacture of high-quality and high-security RFID transponders, where the durability and reliability of the antenna and the inlay are key factors.