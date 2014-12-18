© aydindurdu dreamstime.com

Terma Scanter radars for Royal Navy

Terma’s SCANTER 4100 radar system has been selected and ordered by BAE Systems for integration on board the Royal Navy’s three new River class Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV).

The radar provides target detection – in close range and up until the radar horizon for surface and air targets. The SCANTER 4100s high resolution pictures offer situational awareness for missions from Search & Rescue to self-defense.



The first radar system including stabilized platforms and antenna will be delivered in 2016.



Jens Maaløe, President & CEO, Terma, said: “We are proud that the Royal Navy and BAE Systems has selected Terma as their supplier of radar solutions for these Offshore Patrol Vessels. This is an invaluable sign of trust and a stamp of quality for our products.”



“This radar contract illustrates our close working relationship with Terma and the strength of Danish industry,” added Alan Garwood, BAE Systems’ Group Business Development Director.



BAE Systems has been contracted by the Ministry of Defence to build three Offshore Patrol Vessels for the Royal Navy. Production began in October this year, with the first of class expected to be delivered in 2017.