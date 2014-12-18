© pva

PVA appoints Paul Kim as new GM for Asia Pacific

Manufacturer and supplier of conformal coating and precision dispensing systems, PVA (Precision Valve & Automation) has added Paul Kim to the company as Sales Manager for Asia Pacfiic.

Based in Daegu, Korea, Mr. Kim will oversee all Asia Pacific operations, excluding China, for PVA. A veteran of the SMT Industry, Mr. Kim brings global experience to the Asia Pacific region. His background includes Sales Manager at YJ Link where he worked closely with key accounts. In addition to providing direct support to PVA's Sales Channel and customers, Mr. Kim will be charged with development and implementation of sales strategies and goals for the region.



"We are excited to welcome Paul to our team," commented Frank Hart, Global Sales and Marketing Manager. "His combination of industry expertise, strategic thinking and relentless work ethic puts us in the position to not only manage the territory, but to continue to grow PVA's market share in the Asia Pacific."



"My education and living backgrounds in Korea, China and USA, combined with my international business experience, will allow me to anticipate customers' needs and strengthen PVA's global presence," said Mr. Kim, adding, "I look forward to bringing my strategic vision and passion to PVA's global team."