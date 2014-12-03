© lavitreiu dreamstime.com

Intel to challenge Google Glass?

Google Glass will see some new competition, this time from Intel – along with Luxottica Group – who will release eyewear with smart technology.

Intel Corporation and Luxottica Group S.p.A has entered a multiyear R&D collaboration to fuse luxury and sports eyewear with smart technology. The first product from Intel and Luxottica is expected to launch in 2015.



“The growth of wearable technology is creating a new playing field for innovation,” said Intel CEO Brian Krzanich. “Through our collaboration with Luxottica Group, we will unite our respective ecosystems and bring together Intel’s leading-edge silicon and software technology with Luxottica’s design innovation and consumer expertise. We expect the combination of our expertise to help drive a much faster pace of innovation and push the envelope of what’s possible.”



"This is an incredible opportunity for us to continue to innovate and further shape the future of eyewear," said Massimo Vian, CEO of Luxottica Group. "Together with Intel, we will continue to develop the potential of wearables, expanding the limits of what eyewear can be. We'll lead the change to create frames that are as intelligent and functional as they are beautiful. Products that consumers will love to wear."