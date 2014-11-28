© kritchanut dreamstime.com

OEM International acquires Kübler Svenska AB

OEM International has signed an agreement to acquire all shares in Kübler Svenska AB. Completion date is planned to be 1st December 2014.

The company is located to Stockholm and markets components for fluid control in machines and processes. Kübler Svenska AB has a yearly turnover of approximately 13 MSEK.



"Kübler Svenska AB is a good complement to OEM both competence and product wise, which will strengthen our customer offer within pressure and flow components. Gradually the business will be integrated in OEM Automatic AB, with the purpose to increase efficiency in marketing and sales", says Jörgen Zahlin, Managing Director and CEO for OEM International.



The purchase sum amounts to approximately 7,1 MSEK, plus an additional purchase sum based on the business development during one year. The acquisition is expected to have a marginal positive impact on OEM’s profit for the current year.