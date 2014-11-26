© hannu viitanen dreamstime.com

SIA Hanzas Elektronika expands in Latvia

The high-tech and intellectual technology manufacturer SIA Hanzas Elektronika has received EUR 4.7 million from Citadele Bank for refinancing purposes, as well as a loan of EUR 1.5 million to develop the company.

This will allow Hanzas Elektronika to increase job numbers at its manufacturing facilities in Ogre and Ventspils, Latvia, as well as to open a new engineering centre in Mārupe, Latvia. The result will be that the company will be able to deliver larger volumes of finished products to clients in the Baltic States, Nordic countries and Great Britain.



SIA Hanzas Elektronika plans to hire 25 new workers at its subsidiary, the Ventspils Electronics Factory, in 2015, increasing staff numbers to 110. Manufacturing facilities will be expanded in Ogre, and a larger warehouse will be built. Mārupe has been chosen as the site for a new engineering centre. The company already employs more than 25 engineers, and new ones will be needed.



“From the very beginning, the company has developed its manufacturing facilities in Ogre and Ventspils,” says SIA Hanzas Elektronika director Ilmārs Osmanis. “One of the rules for several of our clients is that the manufacturing facilities are at a sufficient distance from one another. If one factory cannot handle the job for one reason or another, then the other one can do so. As we have expanded operations, we have decided to set up an engineering centre in Mārupe. We chose the location to be closer to the Rīga International Airport, because we deliver most of our products by air.