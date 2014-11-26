© otnaydur dreamstime.com

Cicor wins major contract from Kärcher Group

Cicor has been awarded a major contract by the Kärcher Group for the complete manufacture of modules for high-pressure cleaning systems for end consumers.

In a first phase, the contract volume for the control systems will amount to close to CHF 10 million (roughly EUR 8.3 million). The majority of the related order intake will come in 2015.



Patric Schoch, acting CEO of the Cicor Group, says: "For years I have been an avid user of Kärcher Home & Garden products, so I am especially proud of the fact that we can now count this innovative and hugely successful company among our customers."