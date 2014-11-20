© evertiq

Sanmina's India design center now certified for medical

Sanmina's India Design Center (IDC) has been awarded the ISO 13485:2003 and EN ISO 13485:2012 certifications for medical product design and development.

These design certifications enhance Sanmina's ability to provide end to end solutions for medical devices in India.



"With the growth of the medical device market in India, many global medical companies are now outsourcing in India, taking advantage of government incentives and launching new medical products specifically designed to meet the needs of healthcare in India and other regions," stated Dr. Sundar Kamath, Senior Vice President of Corporate Technology at Sanmina. "These ISO and EN design certifications enable Sanmina to provide medical companies with complete product development services in India, in addition to the manufacturing solutions we have been providing here for many years."



Sanmina's India Design Center and manufacturing operations were both established in 2008. Together, these facilities provide complete design and manufacturing services to leading companies in the aerospace, medical, communications networks, enterprise computing, multimedia and smart infrastructure markets.



"This latest achievement demonstrates Sanmina's commitment to provide our medical customers with the highest level of quality and design engineering expertise on a global scale," said Gary Switzer, Senior Vice President of the Medical Division at Sanmina. "Our medical product expertise has grown significantly over the past several years, and we design a broad range of products, from medical devices and disposables to very large diagnostic imaging systems. The India Design Center joins our global network of medical design and manufacturing facilities that help leading medical OEM's develop and launch products all over the world."