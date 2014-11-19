© designersart dreamstime.com

Actions speak louder than words – and so does numbers

The busy bee's at Texcel Technology has more or less guaranteed another successful year for the company, sales are up, employment is up and the company has plans and tools to keep the momentum going.

“Texcel Technology Plc has seen 2014 as a continued year of growth, so far sales have been 22% higher than last years, and we expect to see our year end results to be 25% higher than the previous year. Unlike some CEMS we have been able to achieve this and retain our margins, which is good news for our future investment plans,” says Peter Shawyer, the Commercial Director of Texcel.



Peter explains that the growth is partly based upon an increase in demand from existing customers, but also from the addition of new customers.



“With the added benefit that new customers we are bringing on this year, we are almost curtain to grow further adding a further 12% in 2015,”



Last year Texcel got a bit of a confidence boost as it was ranked in the top section of sales growth, market share, return on asserts and in profitability by Plimsoll, a ranking that the company is planning to climb further at the end of this year.



The UK CEMS has also increased its headcount by over 20 % during the last 12 months, something that caused some interesting problems in finding skilled engineering staff.



“As with all things, it is not always plain sailing, and access to good engineering staff has affected Texcel and we see this continuing in the future. So we are trying to solve this with apprentices and staff training, but it is a issue that just want go away,” Peter explains.



Coupled with the investment in staff, Texcel has continued to invest in equipment, across the whole area of manufacturing and the company is planning to continue to invest in process improvements for the coming five years.