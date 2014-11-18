© alexskopje dreamstime.com

TT Electronics' FD Shatish Dasani to leave the Group

Shatish Dasani has decided to step down from his position as Group Finance Director of TT Electronics and leave to pursue other opportunities.

Shatish will remain in his role until the end of the year and thereafter be available to facilitate a smooth transition of responsibilities.



Sean Watson, Chairman, commented: "During his six years of service at TT Electronics, Shatish has been a key member of the leadership team that led the transformation of TT from a conglomerate to a focused global electronics Group. He has driven a number of positive changes to the business and the finance function. We are grateful to Shatish for his service and contribution over this time. On behalf of the Board and everyone at TT Electronics, I would like to thank Shatish and wish him every success for the future."



"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at TT and would like to thank the Board and everyone connected with TT for their support. I wish the Group CEO Richard Tyson and the team well as they take TT on the next stage of its development," said Shatish Dasani.