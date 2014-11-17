© dmitriy shironosov dreamstime.com

Flextronics partners up with Unilife

Unilife, a designer, manufacturer and supplier of injectable drug delivery systems, has entered a global strategic alliance agreement with Flextronics to expand the production capacity and scale-up capability of Unilife's product portfolio.

Dr. Ramin Mojdeh, President and Chief Operating Officer of Unilife, said: "This strategic alliance will further enhance our supply chain and maximize efficiencies by aligning our own production capacity and scale-up capability with Flextronics' proven manufacturing expertise and established global size. Flextronics is a leading and trusted provider of supply chain solutions for the pharmaceutical industry, and has long-term relationships with many current and prospective Unilife customers. We look forward to leveraging the power of Flextronics and their global manufacturing capabilities to further enhance Unilife's own supply chain network and generate attractive manufacturing and supply chain efficiencies and robustness. Additionally, this partnership allows for the most efficient capital investment strategy to support our rapidly growing demand."



"Flextronics is proud to collaborate and provide supply chain solutions to Unilife," said Mark Kemp, president of Flextronics Medical. "We believe Unilife has created an exciting product portfolio that has significant potential to optimize the safe, simple and convenient delivery of injectable biologics, drugs and vaccines. We look forward to aligning our established, well-known supply chain solutions with Unilife's market-leading products and services to meet the long-term needs of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies."