Samsung to build $3 billion plant in Vietnam

South Korean electronics giant, Samsung, is planning to set up a second smartphone factory in northern Vietnam. The company has applied for a licence to invest USD 3 billion in the construction of the new factory.

The electronics giant is planning to build a second plant in the Thai Nguyen province, where the company opened a smartphone factory in March, according to a report in Reuters citing a senior official at the province's Planning and Investment Department.



While the official told Reuters that there still are a few things to sort out, he did say that: “We are working on the project”. The man asked not to be identified as he was not authorized to speak to the media.



Samsung has declined to comment on the matter.