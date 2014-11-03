© ilfa

Change of ownership at ILFA

The shareholders Manfred Jähnert and Walter Süllau have sold all shares of ILFA Feinstleitertechnik GmbH to a group of private investors, led by Christian Behrendt.

The PCB veteran Manfred Jähnert withdraws into retirement. His long-time companion Walter Süllau will continue to be responsible for the technical management. The new managing partner Christian Behrendt ensures the financial solidity of the innovative circuit board manufacturer.



"I am very glad to be able to transfer my business to a solid, future-oriented partner.

I feel confident that the welfare of the company as well as the employees is a long term perspective," said Manfred Jähnert.



The investor Christian Behrendt originating from the German industry with an international background announced: "We are lucky to have a chance to take over a renowned company with a great crew. With Walter Süllau the technical continuity of this high-tech company is guaranteed." He called the workforce to walk together on the way to ILFA 4.0 and came across an extremely positive feedback.