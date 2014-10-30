© dirk ercken dreamstime.com

New head of global program management at Season Group

Maria Liao has taken on the role of Vice President of Global Program Management for Season Group.

Maria Liao has more than 20 years in the electronics industry working for companies such as Raytheon, VTech, Wong’s Electronics, Flextronics and Nam Tai Group.



She will be responsible for leading the Group’s program managers in all New Product Introduction and account sustaining activities.



Commenting on the new role, Maria said: “I’m very excited to be joining Season Group at such a key point in the company’s growth. We have a unique selling proposition with vertically integrated manufacturing coupled with a multinational presence – but at a size that meets the needs of small and medium-sized customers and/or niche programs from our major OEM customers. It should be a lot of fun working with our customers - tailoring a solution for each specific need. “



Carl Hung, President and Chief Operating Officer, said: “We are delighted that Maria has joined Season Group. Her experience in both product engineering and account management, will enable us to more rapidly grow our business and support customers that require global coordination of our services – particularly where customers are using our end-to-end product development and manufacturing services.”