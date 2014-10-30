© yuri arcurs dreamstime.com

PartnerTech and NanoLumens expand manufacturing initiative

PartnerTech Inc, a subsidiary of PartnerTech AB, is expanding its business initiatives with NanoLumens. The two Atlanta area based companies continue to grow their business relationship that began in 2011.

This latest engagement will have PartnerTech Inc. providing expert mechanical and electrical assembly, testing and calibrations for large format LED screens used for advertising display in malls across Canada. Over a dozen screens will be manufactured ranging in size from 20 to 27 feet wide.



NanoLumens President & CEO Rick Cope states, “Continued accelerated growth for NanoLumens presents opportunities for larger scale and more complex orders. With each new opportunity, the advantages of our relationship with PartnerTech are proven through rapid scale and cost control while maintaining a high level of customer care.”



President of PartnerTech Inc. Gary Bruce states, “With multiple projects occurring simultaneously, the ability to scale production and manage production space is imperative. PartnerTech is able to provide the flexibility and resources needed for NanoLumens to respond to growing demand and to continue to deliver excellence to their customers.”